USC football transfers find homes elsewhere

USC football players who have transferred out of the program are landing elsewhere. Deijon Laffitte entered the transfer portal in April and committed to the Fresno State Bulldogs. Jason Zandamela landed at Florida. Romello Height went to Georgia Tech. The process of transfer portal relocation continues.

The USC defensive line situation, especially the interior of the defensive line, is concerning. USC doesn’t have a lot of depth and Laffitte is one more depth piece USC won’t have.

Trojans Wire’s Tim Prangley wrote more about USC’s defensive line situation:

“Multiple online sources announced that 6-foot-2, 305-pound redshirt freshman Deijon Laffitte had entered the transfer portal. Laffitte was considered a project and was not expected to play a significant role on the defensive line in 2024, but after Isaiah Raikes entered the transfer portal two weeks ago and recently signed with Auburn, USC needed to add — not lose — depth.”

The Colony High School three-star player from Ontario (California) recorded 51 tackles and 8 sacks as a senior in 2022. He hasn’t seen in action since but has four years of eligibility left.

Zandamela could have given USC a boost on its offensive line, but Florida will gain that benefit instead. Romello Height was a good presence in the USC locker room, but injuries did hold him back as a Trojan. Georgia Tech gives Height a chance for a fresh start.

