USC football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

When producing a historical football roster at Trojans Wire, certain details emerge. One is that a lot of all-time historical rankings and evaluations do not have the positional precision of modern football. In past decades and eras, the differentiation between MIKE and WILL linebacker did not exist. A lot of historical rankings merely presented outside linebackers and inside linebackers.

For this reason, our USC all-time two-deep defense does not have middle linebackers. We simply provided more spots on our roster for outside and inside linebackers.

Similarly, a lot of historical rankings articles and research items referred to “defensive backs” without differentiating between cornerbacks and safeties. This positional split was easier to drill down and identify at a more precise level, but if you have ever read an article on “USC’s best defensive backs of all time,” you might not realize that USC was much deeper at safety than cornerback in terms of having all-time-great players. That’s one thing we learned in the process of putting this roster together.

Enjoy and, of course, debate these two-deep selections for USC’s all-time defense. We couldn’t pick everyone with only two spots on the depth chart.

BACKUP INTERIOR LINEMAN NO. 1: TIM RYAN

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 7: Tim Ryan #99 of the University of Southern California Trojans waits for the next play during the NCAA game against the University of Washington Huskies at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 7, 1989 in Los Angeles, California. The USC Trojans won 24-16. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Ryan recorded 20 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in a historically dominant 1989 season.

BACKUP INTERIOR LINEMAN NO. 2: SEDRICK ELLIS

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Sam Keller (9) is forced to hurry his throw by USC Trojans defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis (49) in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. USC won 49-31. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Ellis won the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year Award at USC.

BACKUP DEFENSIVE END NO. 1: TIM ROSSOVICH

#USC honoring 1967 team Friday night. Here vs. UCLA. Gary Beban (16), Jimmy Gunn (56), Tim Rossovich (88), Bubba Scott (71) among pictured pic.twitter.com/zbK89OrSvT — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) August 16, 2017

USC doesn’t win the 1967 national title without Tim Rossovich.

BACKUP DEFENSIVE END NO. 2: KENECHI UDEZE

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 19: Kenechi Udeze #94 of the USC Trojans rushes the quarterback during the Pac-10 Conference football game against the Washington Huskies at the Los Angeles Coliseum on October 19, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. USC won 41-21. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Udeze forced a whopping 14 fumbles in his USC career. He flew around the ball and was a classic Pete Carroll defensive wrecking ball.

BACKUP INSIDE LINEBACKER NO. 1: ADRIAN YOUNG

Did You Know?? Adrian Young was born in Dublin but played College Football at USC and went on to have a career with the Philadelphia Eagles! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/q22kyYIxbJ — Gaelic Gridiron (@gaelicgridiron) February 10, 2020

It’s true that a 1960s linebacker didn’t have the pass coverage responsibilities of modern linebackers, but linebackers from that era had to be tough, and no one was tougher than Adrian Young in his time.

BACKUP INSIDE LINEBACKER NO. 2: CLAY MATTHEWS (SR.)

Dec 18, 1988; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Houston Oilers guard (74) Bruce Matthews and Cleveland Browns linebacker (57) Clay Matthews (brothers) leave the field after the Browns defeated the Oilers 28-23. Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

The USC football dynasty was propelled in part by the Matthews family dynasty, very much including Clay.

BACKUP OUTSIDE LINEBACKER NO. 1: MATT GROOTEGOED

MIAMI – JANUARY 4: Quarterback Jason White #18 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after throwing an interception to Matt Grootegoed #6 of the USC Trojans during the final minutes before losing 55-19 in the FedEx Orange Bowl 2005 National Championship on January 4, 2005 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Doesn’t this photo say it all about Matt Grootegoed?

BACKUP OUTSIDE LINEBACKER NO. 2: JUNIOR SEAU

Jan 30, 2016; Laie, HI, USA; Jersey and helmet display for San Diego Chargers former linebacker Junior Seau (not pictured) at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame at the Polynesian Cultural Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He isn’t a starter because his USC career is shorter than others, but what Seau did within that career was insanely dominant.

BACKUP CORNERBACK NO. 1: WILLIE WOOD

Jan 15, 1967; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs running back (32) CURTIS MC CLINTON reaches for a pass defended by Green Bay Packers defensive back (24) WILLIE WOOD during Super Bowl I in the first meeting ever of the AFL and NFL Champions at Memorial Coliseum. The Packers defeated the Chiefs 35-10. Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

This might be viewed as a particularly controversial selection, but it seems appropriate to recognize a late-1950s Trojan and provide more historical diversity in terms of picking players from different eras.

BACKUP CORNERBACK NO. 2: TERRELL THOMAS

Sept 29, 2007; Seattle, WA, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Terrell Thomas (28) is congratulated by Southern California Trojans running back Allen Bradford (21) after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas made so many important plays for accomplished USC teams in an era when the passing game was much more central in college football (compared to the 1960s and 1970s).

BACKUP SAFETY NO. 1: MARK CARRIER

8 Oct 1988: Mark Carrier #7 of the USC Trojans goes up for an interception during the Trojans 42-14 victory over the Oregon Ducks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Mike Powell /Allsport

Carrier’s consistency, married with his centrality in leading USC to three straight Rose Bowls in the late 1980s, counts for a lot.

BACKUP SAFETY NO. 2: DENNIS THURMAN

Jan 16, 1983; Irving, TX. Dallas Cowboys defensive back Dennis Thurman (32) intercepts a pass with Michael Downs (26) and Monty Hunter (34) in action against Green Bay Packers receiver John Jefferson (83) during the 1982 NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Texas Stadium. Manny Rubio-USA TODAY NETWORK

Thurman was a two-time consensus All-American in 1976 and 1977.

STARTING INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN NO. 1: SHAUN CODY

Oct 21, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans nose tackle Shaun Cody (95) warms up against the Baltimore Ravens before the game at Reliant Stadium. Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

One of the anchors of the “Wild Bunch II” defensive line in the Pete Carroll years. Cody was a transformative, equation-changing presence for USC.

STARTING INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN NO. 2: LEONARD WILLIAMS

Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates his sack on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) with defensive end B.J. Hill (95) in front of offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) and offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Quite simply, Leonard Williams was a monster for the Trojans. Overwhelming and unforgettable.

STARTING DEFENSIVE END NO. 1: JIMMY GUNN

Jimmy Gunn is second from left as part of USC’s 1969 “Wild Bunch” defensive line. The sequel was the “Wild Bunch II” on Pete Carroll’s early-2000s USC D-line. Courtesy of USC Athletics

If members of Wild Bunch II get membership on USC’s all-time two-deep depth chart, we have to include Jimmy Gunn, part of the original Wild Bunch defensive line on 1969’s Rose Bowl-winning team.

STARTING DEFENSIVE END NO. 2: WILLIE McGINEST

Sep 29, 1990; Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans linebacker Willie McGinest (55) celebrating after a play against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Was there anything Willie McGinest did at a less-than-fully-excellent level? No.

STARTING INSIDE LINEBACKER NO. 1: RICHARD WOOD

USC Trojans linebacker Richard Wood during the 1973 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Wood was a remarkably consistent and unerring player for two great and accomplished USC defenses within one of the program’s best three-year stretches of all time (1972-1974, right up there with 2003-2005).

STARTING INSIDE LINEBACKER NO. 2: CHRIS CLAIBORNE

30 Aug 1998: Linebacker Chris Claiborne #55 of the University of Southern California Trojans looks on during the Pigskin Classic game against the Purdue University Boilermakers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. USC defeated Purdue

Claiborne is USC’s only Butkus Award winner. That says it all.

STARTING OUTSIDE LINEBACKER NO. 1: CHIP BANKS

Sep 28, 1986; Cleveland, OH. Cleveland Browns linebacker Chip Banks (56) in action against the Detroit Lions at Cleveland Stadium. Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

When we consider how absolutely loaded the late-1970s USC defenses were, and when we then consider how central a leadership and production-based role Chip Banks had on those defenses, the math seems fairly straightforward.

STARTING INSIDE LINEBACKER NO. 2: JACK DEL RIO

Dec 7, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) listens to defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Washington won 23-17. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Few USC players crammed more production and more contributions to team success into a collegiate career than Del Rio.

STARTING CORNERBACK NO. 1: ADOREE JACKSON

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (25) during their football game Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

USC, as a football program, has had iconic safeties, not necessarily iconic cornerbacks. Jackson was an athletically imposing corner in an era when the value and importance of the cornerback dwarfed what it was in previous decades. That’s why he gets the starting nod.

STARTING CORNERBACK NO. 2: JOEY BROWNER

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Member of the Pac-12 All Centrury Team Ronnie Lott, Marcus Allen, Reggie Bush, Sydney Seau representing her father Junior Seau, Joey Browner, Ron Yary, Jim McKay, on behalf of his father John McKay, stands together for this photo prior to the NCAA Pac-12 Championship game between USC Trojans and the Stanford Cardinal at Levi’s Stadium on December 5, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

If Adoree Jackson was the embodiment of the lightning-fast modern cornerback, Joey Browner embodied the tough-as-nails cornerback in a different era of college football history.

STARTING SAFETY NO. 1: RONNIE LOTT

Jan 1, 1979; Pasadena, CA. Southern California Trojans defensive back Ronnie Lott (42) in action against the Michigan Wolverines during the 1979 Rose Bowl. Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

The best to ever play the position. Period.

STARTING SAFETY NO. 2: TROY POLAMALU

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 30: Safety Troy Polamalu #43 of the University of Southern California Trojans celebrates after the game against the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 30, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. USC won 44-13. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Polamalu comes as close as anyone to the Ronnie Lott standard at safety.

