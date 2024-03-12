USC football targets and offers 2026 defensive lineman Danny Beale

Danny Beale is from Cross County High School in Cherry Valley (Arkansas). He is a 6’4, 320-pound projected four-star defensive lineman. Beale has been offered by USC football.

Beale also has offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Beale recorded 26 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries and 1 forced fumble last season and also started at right guard on offense.

Beale offers the size, thickness and power USC can really use on its defensive line. The Trojans were thrown around and bullied by a lot of the opposing offensive lines they faced in 2022 and especially 2023. USC needs imposing, robust run-stuffers who can consistently win in the trenches and give the Trojans the muscle and might to stand up to opposing Big Ten offensive lines. The Trojans would love to score lots of points, but the reality of the Big Ten is that the Trojans are more likely to get roped into ugly 20-13 games. The difference between winning and losing them could come down to having enough toughness on their defensive line, so that opposing teams can’t control the ball or the clock.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire