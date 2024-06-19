USC football has been stung by SEC recruiting flip-flops in 2024

A pattern continues to repeat at USC, and it’s an awful one. A player commits to USC football and then, months later, decommits to go to an SEC program.

We saw this with Isaiah Raikes, who decommitted from USC to go to Auburn just months after joining the Trojans. We saw this with Justus Terry, who seems to be heading to Georgia or Alabama after decommitting from USC. He committed to the Trojans in March and is now reversing course not even three full months later.

We saw this with Isaiah Gibson, who also committed to USC in March and is now out the door before the end of June. Georgia is favored to land him, which would mean yet another USC-to-SEC movement. We’re all wondering what could have possibly changed for these recruits in the very brief periods they spent at USC. The prevailing thought among most USC fans is that it wasn’t about the coaching; it was probably more about the amount of compensation involved. Regardless, USC is left without elite recruits who were poised to change the trajectory of the program. The Trojans just have to keep swinging big. Maybe they will eventually land a few top-tier prospects.

