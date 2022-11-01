USC football: the state of the program entering November

It’s the month of November. We got past October and Halloween and trick-or-treating. More than 60 percent of the college football season has been completed. If we aren’t in the home stretch, we are certainly getting close.

We have a weekly USC show at The Voice of College Football with host Mark Rogers. Our live broadcast Monday night tackled a lot of different topics. We invite you to subscribe to, like, and share Mark’s USC channel where we air this show plus our USC postgame show after every Trojan game during the season.

We will share the video of our show below, which — near the end — had a segment with California Golden Bear insider Jake Curtis of the Cal Sports Report before this week’s USC-Cal game.

Here’s a rundown of all the topic we hit on in this broadcast, which took stock of the USC program at the start of November:

We reviewed all of USC’s injuries against Arizona, noting that the Andrew Vorhees injury was the most concerning and surprising.

We discussed Grinch’s mixing and matching of combinations in the secondary to defend against the pass and address the lack of available bodies at linebacker.

We noted that if you’re a USC fan hoping for a slight chance at the playoff (it’s extremely unlikely), you should want Georgia to beat Tennessee this upcoming weekend. We explained why on the show.

We briefly addressed the enormity of the challenge facing USC against UCLA on Nov. 19.

We noted that November 19 could essentially be a “semifinal day” in the Pac-12, with two games — USC-UCLA and Utah-Oregon — being unofficial but genuine play-in games for the Pac-12 Championship Game.

If we do have a situation where Utah, Oregon, USC, and UCLA are all still alive in the Pac-12 title chase on Nov. 19 (which is probable), we noted that it will be interesting to see when those two games start.

We specifically mentioned that if Utah-Oregon is a day game, USC-UCLA could be a night game in which the Trojans and Bruins know the score of Utes-Ducks. More specifically, the Utah-Oregon outcome could make USC-UCLA a true play-in game if Utah-UO is played first. If Utah-Oregon is played second, it might be a different story.

Beginning at 1:06:20 in the USC show linked to above, we had Cal Golden Bear insider Jake Curtis on the broadcast to discuss the Cal football team and the matchup against USC. We also talked about Justin Wilcox and whether he is on the hot seat.

Follow Jake’s Cal Golden Bear site here.

We thank Jake for joining the show.

We mentioned that having Cal and Colorado the next two weeks gives USC a chance to win games without having to play top players if they need more time to get healthy for UCLA.

We made the specific point that if USC gives up 37 points to UCLA, we love the Trojans’ chances against the Bruins.

Our talk with Cal expert Jake Curtis brought up the point that this year — 2022 — is the 40th anniversary of “The Play,” Cal’s iconic kickoff lateral and return against Stanford in 1982,

We discussed how the Gator Bowl used to be a really, really big deal, and how that era of college football was so special.

This is a different way of saying that if USC makes the Cotton Bowl, we really need to appreciate that as a big achievement, even if the national recognition and buzz might not reflect that.

We discussed how central Gentry will be for USC against UCLA.

Bad performance, or good job of surviving? We discussed the best way to view the Trojans’ result in Tucson.

Before the show ended, we noted that the radio voice of Cal football, Joe Starkey — also the former voice of the San Francisco 49ers — is concluding his career as the voice of the Golden Bears. He called “The Play” in 1982 against Stanford, and he has been the voice of Cal football since 1975. What a legendary career, 48 years long.

We also discussed the lack of parity in the Pac-12 this year, noting that the top four (USC-UCLA-Oregon-Utah) are 15-0 against teams 5 through 12 in the conference.

Jake Curtis, in his segment on this show, discussed how the Cal offense will try to attack the shorthanded USC defense and score against a Trojan group which is still banged up at linebacker.

