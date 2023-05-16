USC football show explores Southern California recruiting, Trojans’ main goals

Even though USC will be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten next year, the need for the Trojans to retain recruits in their back yard will remain paramount. USC still has to keep a large percentage of elite prospects from Southern California if it wants to compete for national championships. There is simply too much talent in the Trojans’ home region; USC won’t keep every prospect at home, but Lincoln Riley has to keep most of it at home.

At The Voice of College Football, co-hosts Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya spent plenty of time examining local and regional recruiting for USC. On the most recent edition of their show, Trojan Conquest Live, Tim and Rick engaged in a thoughtful discussion about the nuances and challenges of recruiting in Southern California.

Below are some specific highlights from Tim and Rick’s Mother’s Day edition of Trojan Conquest Live (May 14):

MATER DEI AND JOHN BOSCO

Tim and Rick detailed just how much talent resides at Mater Dei and St. John Bosco alone. The two schools have 11 of the top 28 players in the 247Sports composite rankings. That’s a lot of talent USC needs to keep at home.

LINCOLN RILEY TARGET

Tim Prangley identified a goal for Lincoln Riley: Retain seven of the 11 elite Southern California recruits in the 247Sports composite.

CONQUEST COLLECTIVE

Tim and Rick talked to Manuel “Mer” Hernandez about the Conquest Collective and how Trojans can help. Tim and Rick have provided continuous coverage and interviews on the subject of collectives and how USC competes in the NIL realm.

REGGIE BUSH BILLBOARD

Tim provided the latest details on the quest to give Reggie Bush his Heisman Trophy back. Tim is your go-to source on this topic.

RECRUITING ARTS

Tim and Rick unearthed some realities about modern recruiting. One is that the flow or results of a high school team’s season mean less than the relationships established with that recruit. Recruiting is transactional.

MORE RECRUITING REALITIES

Tim and Rick also discussed how the concept of loyalty means less in modern recruiting than it used to. Recruits are more focused on attractive situations than on schools and their reputations and identities.

ANTHONY MUNOZ LIVE INTERVIEW -- MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Tim Prangley announced that on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific, Trojan Conquest Live will have a live interview with USC and NFL legend Anthony Munoz. Set aside this hour. It’s not often that you get to see Anthony Munoz appear on a USC YouTube show. Tim and Rick talk to the man himself on a broadcast you won’t want to miss!

