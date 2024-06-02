USC football sets visit with No. 1 overall recruit from Nebraska

Omaha Westside four-star linebacker Christian Jones has picked up an offer from USC football. He has a visit set for June 7-9. Those will be the days Jones will visit L.A., as the Trojans try to make gains in recruiting and build back depth in their program and their defense.

Jones is a four-star linebacker from Omaha. He is currently ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Nebraska for 2025.

The 6-3, 215-pound athlete had 69 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three sacks, and one interception last season. One offense he totaled 20 receptions for 548 yards and nine touchdowns at the tight end position, but he projects as a linebacker at the next level.

Jones also holds offers from Nebraska, Auburn, Wisconsin, Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Linebacker coach Matt Entz would love to be able to mold Jones into a next-level talent at USC. The Trojans have Entz on staff not only as a top teacher, but as someone who can go into the Midwest, given his coaching experience at North Dakota State, and get recruits from that part of the country.

2025 4-star LB Christian Jones is in LA and at a USC football hot spot 👀👀 Jones is the #1 player out of Nebraska and a top 20 LB in the class#FightOn✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/axPTOH4IHy — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) April 6, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire