USC Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

USC football schedule 2022: Who does USC miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 USC Football Schedule

Sept 3 Rice

Sept 10 at Stanford

Sept 17 Fresno State

Sept 24 at Oregon State

Oct 1 Arizona State

Oct 8 Washington State

Oct 15 at Utah

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Arizona

Nov 5 Cal

Nov 11 Colorado

Nov 19 at UCLA

Nov 25 Notre Dame

USC Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Trojans miss from the Pac-12 North Division?

Hey, Pac-12 South teams. Who would you like to miss from the North?

How about Oregon? Okay, done.

Yeah, it struggled last year, but how about Washington, too? You got it.

USC can’t take anyone for granted after the problems of last year, but Cal, Stanford, Oregon State, Washington State. If you’re going to miss four teams fro the North, those are probably the ones to bypass this season.

USC Football Schedule What To Know: As if missing Oregon wasn’t enough …

Yes, it’s a tough schedule, and yes, USC isn’t a sure-thing to win at home against the top teams, but all things considered, this isn’t a bad schedule.

The Lincoln Riley era kicks off against Rice, and Fresno State isn’t going to be an easy out, but there’s an overall payoff with how this is set up.

Notre Dame is Notre Dame, but that’s at home in the last game of the regular season.

Going to Utah is tough, but if USC is close to being back to its normal form, a pre-November Pac-12 road slate of Stanford, Oregon State, Utah, and Arizona just isn’t all that bad.

After going to Tucson, USC doesn’t have to leave the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area the rest of the way.

USC Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

USC is getting almost every possible break with this schedule, and it needs to take advantage of it.

Again, with the caveat that not everything or anything is a given with USC quite yet, it should be the relatively easy favorite in every game except for the trip to Utah and the final against the Irish. Maybe throw in the UCLA game, but the team needs to be humming by then.

But just how good is USC going to be?

Throw this schedule to Alabama, or Georgia, or Ohio State and it probably rips through it without breathing hard.

