USC football roster decisions questioned by NFL pundits and scouts

If you have been paying close attention to the NFL combine and the analysis and chatter from NFL teams and scouts, you might have noticed that a few USC football prospects might change positions in the pros.

For instance, several NFL teams are interested in working out USC safety Calen Bullock at cornerback. NFL draft analysts are also saying that cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace might actually have a better chance of sticking on an NFL roster as a safety.

Doesn’t that raise a lot of questions about how Alex Grinch and USC managed personnel and made various roster decisions during the 2023 college football season?

It’s bad enough that USC couldn’t tackle well and was often confused before the snap. It’s bad enough that the Trojans were thin on the defensive line and were utterly ineffective in the secondary. Technique was not taught well. Players were not tough and were not developed well by the strength and conditioning program. Yet, in addition to all those problems, Grinch couldn’t put players at the right positions. He also didn’t put the best 11 players on the field.

Other than that, nothing was wrong with USC football in 2023.

Christian Roland-Wallace and Calen Bullock can only hope that after being wrongly assigned by Grinch, they will find a good home with NFL teams whose coaches know how to use their talents.

Daniel Jeremiah mentions that there are several teams that wish to work #USC safety Calen Bullock out as a cornerback this spring pic.twitter.com/Ib2nQIsMKM — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) March 1, 2024

