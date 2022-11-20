USC Football Report Card: Handing out grades to the Trojans after UCLA conquest

That was quite a night.

If you had been following USC and UCLA all season long, you knew this was going to be a shootout.

You might have predicted a 48-45 final score. I personally had 52-42 USC if Eric Gentry had been able to play effectively and with force. He briefly played, but clearly was not fit enough to play a lot of snaps. If Gentry wasn’t able to play, I labeled this game as a coin flip, with one team winning 50-49 on a 2-point conversion.

Yet, even though we all knew this would be a video game, it was still thrilling and very entertaining to see it all play out if you were a neutral party.

If you were a USC fan, it was a roller-coaster of stress, anxiety, and ultimately, elation.

Let’s grade the Trojans on their performance:

CALEB WILLIAMS

GRADE: A-minus

We can’t give him a straight A when he threw a pick and made that wrong late decision when he shoud have run for a first down instead of throwing. An A-minus is still an excellent grade. Caleb is special and he is playing a special brand of ball. He’s in the top three of the Heisman Trophy race for sure, probably the top two.

RUNNING BACKS

GRADE: A

Austin Jones: Awesome.

Darwin Barlow: Awesome.

One Raleek Brown mistake early in the game doesn’t reduce this grade.

WIDE RECEIVERS

GRADE: A

If Brenden Rice had not dropped a red-zone pass, leading to a missed field goal, this would be an A-plus.

Jordan Addison and Kyle Ford were sensational, with Tahj Washington and other supporting-cast members catching some important passes as well.

OFFENSIVE LINE

GRADE: A

You saw Andrew Vorhees and Bobby Haskins in better health than they had been in a few weeks. That really mattered. It definitely showed in the performance. An offense doesn’t roll up 649 yards without the O-line kicking butt and taking names.

DEFENSIVE LINE

GRADE: C

It was tough sledding for the USC defense, so no one’s grades are going to be particularly good, but the defensive line gets a grade higher than a D because it didn’t allow Zach Charbonnet to run wild. USC did not let Charbonnet dominate this game and keep Caleb Williams off the field. USC won time of possession by more than 10 minutes in this game, with over 35 minutes of ball control. Containing Charbonnet enabled that to happen.

Tyrone Taleni also forced a fumble. The D-line was not overwhelmed. That was enough for the Trojans.

LINEBACKERS

GRADE: C-minus

Korey Foreman is a rush end, so whether you classify him as a defensive lineman or linebacker is up to you. We’ve been putting him as a defensive lineman so far this season. However, when Foreman made the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter, he was essentially playing as a linebacker, dropping back into pass coverage. That play plus an interception by Shane Lee helped USC win. Those takeaways offset a lot of busted coverage and deficient tackling.

We’re giving credit for doing just enough to win the game. Had USC lost, this grade would be a D. Turnovers matter in a defense’s overall grade.

SECONDARY

GRADE: D-plus

Even in victory, it’s really hard to grade this secondary highly. If the D-line contained Charbonnet, the secondary needed to be better against UCLA’s pass catchers, who are nowhere near as good as USC’s receivers. Yet, we saw tons of busted coverages and lots of downfield plays for the Bruins. Keep in mind that many of these downfield plays occurred when UCLA was down 10 in the fourth quarter and the Trojans knew the Bruins would have to throw anyway! UCLA still moved the ball easily. The secondary just hasn’t been the same since the Washington State game, its last really solid performance of the year.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

This almost cost USC the game. If Denis Lynch makes two field goals of under 35 yards in length, USC has a nine-point lead heading into the final minutes. The pooch kicks were awful. USC needs a special teams coordinator on its 2023 staff, period. End of story.

OFFENSIVE COACHING

GRADE: A

The best reason to pick USC over UCLA was that Lincoln Riley could get his hands on UCLA’s subpar defense and go to work. Boom.

USC should have scored at least 60 points in this game but left a lot on the field due to missed kicks and some bad red-zone reads from players. Riley’s play-calling is second to none in college football.

DEFENSIVE COACHING

GRADE: C-minus

We’re not going to give Alex Grinch a D in victory. We would have in defeat … but that’s part of the point: Grinch putting Korey Foreman on the field and using him in pass coverage was a game-changing decision. That certainly bumps Grinch’s grade from a D to a C-minus. Foreman being ready to play and make an impact shows Grinch has been working with Foreman and developing him. It achieved a huge result in one shining moment. That matters.

LINCOLN RILEY THE HEAD COACH

GRADE: A

Pac-12 Championship game, 10 wins, and a great shot at a New Year’s Six bowl in Year 1.

Year 1!

Enough said.

JOSH HENSON

GRADE: A

Henson deserves his own grade — and special mention — for how he has juggled the offensive line and players’ workloads this season. He calibrated so many decisions properly, making sure this unit was ready to play its best when it really mattered.

THE TEAM

GRADE: A

This team, the 2022 USC Trojans, beat the UCLA Bruins and made the Pac-12 Championship Game. That’s called acing an exam.

