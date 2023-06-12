USC football regular season history vs Ohio State: 1937

USC’s move to the Big Ten means Ohio State will be a conference foe of the Trojans. That will take some time to adjust to. Whereas USC and Michigan have met only twice in non-Rose Bowl games, USC and Ohio State have played more than 10 times in regular season contests.

The first meeting between these two teams occurred on October, 9, 1937, in Los Angeles at the Coliseum, which had hosted the 1932 Summer Olympics just five years earlier. There is some amazing archival footage of this game available on the internet. You can see with your own eyes how different college football was back then.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

USC was still coached by the legendary patriarch of the program, Howard Jones, the man who made the Trojans a college football power and won multiple national championships at the school.

USC won this game over Ohio State, finishing 4-4-2 in the 1937 season.

Ohio State finished 6-2 and 13th in the final Associated Press poll. Both programs would win national championships in the next five years after this game.

Get more Ohio State news, analysis and opinions at Buckeyes Wire.

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire