USC football recruiting rankings become the subject of intense discussion

It is true that with Alex Grinch and Donte Williams on staff, USC’s defense did not perform well. Players were not developed and taught at the highest level. The Trojans lagged behind their competitors, and the defense clearly held the program back. Recruits have seen this and are not flocking to Los Angeles to play defense for Lincoln Riley. All of this is understandable and might not be corrected until the Trojans prove they can be a lot better on the defensive side of the ball.

Yet, is it a full explanation for what’s going on with USC recruiting?

It is not as though the defense is the only side of the ball with recruiting limitations. The Trojans are trying to recruit five-star offensive linemen but are still struggling to do that. The Clay Helton years put this program well behind other top programs, and USC is still trying to dig out of a hole in this regard. Offensive line coach Josh Henson is trying to make up ground, but it’s hard to do so all at once.

USC football will be better when players start getting developed better, but while player development is important, piling up big recruiting wins certainly matters to an extent. USC is not at the level of Oregon in that category, and it is undeniably cause for concern, given that Oregon has the level of high-end depth which gives the Ducks more chances of finding elite players on their squad, even if one or two of their highly-rated prospects turn out to be busts. Landing more top players gives a program more chances at finding the best possible fits for various positions. Oregon is in a place where USC is supposed to be … but isn’t.

