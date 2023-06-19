USC football’s recruiting goals for the last two weeks of June

USC is likely to pull in several new commitments in the coming weeks. In the midst of this flurry of activity, what is a reasonable expectation for the Trojans and Lincoln Riley?

We turned to our friend Tim Prangley, the co-host with Rick Anaya, of the Trojan Conquest Live show. Trojan Conquest Live airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific at The Voice of College Football. We invite you to subscribe to the USC channel at The Voice of College Football and support the work Tim and Rick do to give you the USC content you crave. Trojans Wire works with Tim and Rick, and also with Mark Rogers, the founder and director of the Voice of CFB.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Be sure to catch Tim and Rick’s interview of USC legend Anthony Munoz. That show aired two weeks ago but has a YouTube permalink you can click on.

We asked Tim Prangley some questions about USC football.

Here’s one, followed by Tim’s answer:

Trojans Wire: What is a realistic expectation for USC recruiting in these next several weeks, before August camp and the start of the new season?

Tim Prangley: USC is currently ranked No. 12 and No. 9 in the 247 and On3 national team rankings, respectively. However, they have a good chance of moving up in the top 10 before the start of the season.

They are in a very good position with a number of their top targets, including the #1 running back in the class, Taylor Tatum, who is expected to commit soon. If head coach Lincoln Riley can close strong with top local guys in the Trinity League and high-end national DL guys like Eddrick Houston, then they are sure to land a couple of blue-chip receivers like Drelon Miller from Silsby, Texas. USC has been recruiting very well under Riley, and they have a good chance of finishing near the top 5 if they can continue to recruit at this level.

More 12-Pack Podcast!

College 12-Pack podcast looks at 10 best college football games of 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire