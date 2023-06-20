USC football reaches top 10 in national 2024 recruiting rankings

The USC Trojans had continuously courted Jason Zandamela. Their persistence paid off on Tuesday, when Zandamela’s commitment to USC was publicly announced. Lincoln Riley and Josh Henson got an agile four-star offensive lineman from the state of Florida. Zandamela comes from the Clearwater (Fla.) Academy, making him the second Clearwater-based prospect to join the 2024 class. Safety Jarvis Boatwright is the other Clearwater prospect to come across the country to play for the Trojans in the Big Ten.

Zandamela’s commitment, in addition to giving USC an impressive new piece on its future offensive line, gives the Trojans two other accomplishments fans will really appreciate: First, USC football is now in the 247Sports top 10 in the national recruiting rankings for the Class of 2024. The Trojans have moved up to No. 10 overall, and their big recruiting event this past weekend — which you can read more about here — is poised to elevate them even more in the coming weeks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Second, Lincoln Riley’s Fight On! emoji tweets are once again up to date. The number of Riley emoji tweets is once again equal to the number of formally announced commitments.

Riley, as you will see below, tweeted a Fight On! emoji on Sunday afternoon, just after 2 p.m. in Los Angeles. That tweet had not yet been accompanied by a player commitment. Now, it has. That piece of business has been taken care of.

Visit our 2024 recruiting tracker for continuous updates. We’ll add to the list with each new commitment.

#USC up to No. 10 in the @247Sports Recruiting Rankings after landing a pledge from Top247 OL Jason Zandamela. "Elite program, elite academics, elite football, great fit for me." Story here: https://t.co/AJ08jH6FFE — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) June 20, 2023

✌️. — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) June 18, 2023

More 12-Pack Podcast!

College 12-Pack podcast looks at 10 best college football games of 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire