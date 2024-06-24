Should USC football put corporate logos on the LA Coliseum field?

College football is requiring more dollars to be spent in pursuit of success. The sport is also a place where elite success will bring more revenues. It’s a cutthroat world. It is not for the faint of heart. Doing things which might seem unpleasant but necessary is something which has to be considered. One such action: USC arriving at a corporate sponsorship deal in which a company logo will be plastered on the Los Angeles Coliseum turf. It sounds horrible. A classic stadium with a timeless look would become commercialized in a way many will not appreciate.

We pointed to a USA TODAY Sports report on what the future might hold in this regard:

College athletics directors are still absorbing the impacts and implications of the proposed settlement of three athlete-compensation antitrust lawsuits that the NCAA and the Power Five conferences approved last week. But one industry leader already has a prediction about a couple of steps that schools will be able to pursue to help offset a presumptive $2.8 billion in damages and billions more in future payments to athletes. “I believe the NCAA is going to allow us to put a sponsor logo on the field during the regular season,” Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference’s spring meetings in Miramar Beach, Florida. “That’s an obvious revenue stream that has not been there in the past.

We talked more about corporate sponsorship with logos on the Coliseum field in our recent USC show at The Voice of College Football:

