USC football offers New Jersey native and linebacker prospect Kamar Archie

Hun School (Trenton, New Jersey) inside linebacker Kamar Archie has received an offer from USC football.

On3 has Kamar Archie rated as the 88th-best prospect in the Class of 2025, the 15th-best inside linebacker, and the fourth-best player out of New Jersey.

At 6 feet and 210 pounds, Archie has offers from Rutgers, Tennessee, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Texas A&M among others.

Has USC ever recruited elite linebackers from the state of New Jersey? Yes. Does the name Brian Cushing mean anything to Trojan fans?

In case you’re wondering, “The USC Trojans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights have never played each other in football. With the new Big Ten Conference beginning in 2024, that will change.

“USC and Rutgers will face off starting in 2025. As Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports points out, Rutgers hasn’t faced a lot of current Pac-12 teams.”

Rutgers being a Big Ten program might be drawing USC back toward New Jersey as a place to recruit. We’ll see if this recruitment can move in the direction of the Trojans.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire