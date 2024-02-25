USC football offers four-star receiver Taz Williams Jr.

Red Oak (Texas) 2025 receiver Taz Williams Jr. has an impressive collection of offers as he searches for the right fit at the next level. USC offered him recently. He will be a hot target for the Trojans in the 2025 class.

Williams has not released a list of favorites, but he has been on recent trips to see Texas, LSU, Michigan and Ohio State and was impressed.

He also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin, among others.

Williams collected 31 receptions for 582 yards and six total touchdowns

Williams is ranked as a four-star prospect on the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the No. 241 prospect in the country, the No. 29 wide receiver, and the No. 40 prospect in the state of Texas. USC needs to be better at the wide receiver position after a disappointing 2023 season in which the team’s top wideouts couldn’t match the lofty standard set by Jordan Addison in 2022.

