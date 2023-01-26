USC football offers 5-star 2024 cornerback Bryce West

USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley made another top offer on Tuesday, offering five-star composite 2024 Glenville (Ohio) defensive back Bryce West.

Bryce West is a 5-foot-11, 177-pound cornerback who is one of the best cover corners in the 2024 class. West is rated as the No. 27 overall prospect, the No. 4 cornerback, and the No. 1 recruit out of Ohio, according to the 247Sports Composite. Few cornerbacks in 2024 are more coveted or offer more high-end upside to a college program for this recruiting class.

West is best, as USC fans know. The five-star cornerback holds other major offers which include Oregon, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

USC moving to the Big Ten will help the Trojans land future prospects from the Midwest. USC playing home games in L.A. 6 or 7 times a year will be fun for recruits to be in Los Angeles but still have family and friends watch closely via the Big Ten Conference.

Glenville 2024 CB Bryce West pulls an offer from future Big Ten member, USC. https://t.co/HtQYr2y1Lq — Jared Luginbill (@JaredLuginbill) January 18, 2023

