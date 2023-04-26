USC football offers 4-star 2024 offensive tackle Kevin Heywood

The USC Trojans know their offensive line will need to be heavily fortified in the Big Ten. They’re doing something to address that need. Four-star 2024 offensive tackle recruit Kevin Heywood of Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster (Pa.) has officially been offered by the USC Trojans.

Kevin Heywood is ranked as the No. 279 recruit in his class. The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive tackle is the No. 19 player at his position and the No. 7 player in Pennsylvania.

Penn State is the favorite to land a commitment from the four-star offensive tackle. The junior offensive tackle has scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Boston College, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Duke, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Rutgers and Kentucky among many others.

USC’s 2023 offensive line situation has changed in recent weeks. The transfer of Courtland Ford, combined with the health problems suffered by Ethan White — which led the former Florida Gator to decommit from USC — have left the Trojans in need of more offensive line pieces. The Trojans certainly need to build their 2024 offensive line room.

After a great conversation with @Coach_Henson I am proud to announce I have earned a scholarship offer from @uscfb @Paul_Fox_ @LincolnRiley pic.twitter.com/AbhTbwj3e7 — Kevin Heywood (@KevHeywood52) April 21, 2023

Just spent the last couple hours at Pope John Paul II HS, Royersford,PA with head coach Scott Reed, OL Kevin Heywood and his parents. Really enjoyed our meeting and Kevin was even taller than I expected. A legit 6'8". Coach Reed has a great reputation. Very impressive program. pic.twitter.com/7tppokJRi8 — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) March 4, 2023

