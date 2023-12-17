USC football offers 2027 running back Ezavier Crowell

The USC Trojans have offered a scholarship to Class of 2027 running back recruit Ezavier Crowell. He plays for Jackson High School in Jackson, Alabama.

Crowell — a 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back — has received scholarship offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Arizona, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, and more top college football programs.

The Alabama native was named the state’s freshman of the year, with 142 carries, 28 total touchdowns, and 1,572 rushing yards.

Recruiting sites have not yet ranked the 2027 class, but after national signing day in 2024, I expect Crowell to be a four- or five-star running back. This is a recruiting push which won’t find fruition for several years at USC, but the Trojans have already been busy recruiting players for the Class of 2026. If they recruit for 2027, it would be in line with a philosophy which doesn’t neglect long-term recruitments in the midst of short-term pressures. The Class of 2024 matters most, but USC is still spending time on 2026 and 2027. Casting a wide net doesn’t hurt.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire