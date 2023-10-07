USC football offers 2026 five-star defensive lineman in Georgia

Lincoln Riley and the USC staff are hard at work on the 2026 recruiting class. Riley recently offered James Carrington, one of the best players in the country. Carrington is a five-star defensive lineman who transferred from a Maryland-based high school to a Georgia high school this year.

Carrington transferred from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore to Nacoochee HS in Rabun, Ga., this summer and is likely to land with the Georgia Bulldogs.

There are currently no crystal ball projections at this time for Carrington but Georgia is a 41% favorite to land him per On3.

With all that being said, the USC Trojans are now in the mix for the defensive lineman after offering him this week.

The 6-foot-2, 274-pound high school sophomore also holds offers from Auburn, Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Carrington according to 247 Composite is ranked as the 2nd best player in the state of Georgia, No. 2 DL and No. 11 overall in the country for the 2026 class.

