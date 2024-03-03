USC football offers 2026 five-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris

USC has officially offered Alabama native and five-star recruit Hezekiah Harris.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Harris is rated a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, the No. 11 recruit in the country for the Class of 2026, and the No. 1 edge rusher. He is the No. 8 overall recruit and the No. 1 edge prospect in the 247Sports rankings; he is the consensus No. 2 prospect out of the state of Alabama.

Harris also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Kentucky and LSU. Harris led Jemison HS with 55 tackles, 4 sacks including a single tackle for a loss.

USC defensive end coach Shaun Nua, who will be working with Eric Henderson on the Trojans’ defensive line, would love to see what he can do with a high-end talent such as this one. USC is gathering player developers on its defensive staff. The hope is that the credentials of the staff will cause prospects such as Harris to give the Trojans a fresh look and elevate USC in the recruiting process.

