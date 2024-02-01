USC football offers 2025 running back D’Shaun Ford

D’Shaun Ford is a 2025 four-star running back at 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds. He is from Opelousas, Louisiana, where he plays for Opelousas High School.

Ford holds offers from Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Tulane, UCF, and the ultimate favorite to land him, LSU, which is his home-state team.

As a sophomore, Ford earned Louisiana Sports Writers Association 4A All-State honorable mention honors. Named to the first-team offense at running back on The Acadiana Advocate’s All-Metro Big School Team, Ford ran for almost 1,300 yards and scored 22 TDs this past season. He helped Opelousas to a 10-3 record and a Louisiana Division II Non-Select third-round playoff appearance.

He’s also a track and field star. Ford he ran 100-meter times of 11.82 and 11.85, along with a 23.10 time in the 200 meters.

USC needs to be more run-heavy in the Big Ten. The Trojans need to become more physical as they enter into the transition to their new conference. They need to get more overall team speed as well. That’s what head coach Lincoln Riley and his staff will try to build in the near future.

Opelousas 26, Cecilia 13.

4Q, 1:33. D’Shaun Ford powers to another touchdown, and the Tigers and their fans can feel the imminent history on which they’re closing in. Zackeus Malveaux adds the 2pt. pic.twitter.com/lh5D7ywbUf — Louisiana vs. All Y’all (@LAvsAllYall) December 8, 2023

