USC football offers 2025 five-star defensive back Na’eem Offord

Birmingham (Alabama) Parker defensive back Na’eem Offord has been offered by USC’s staff.

Offord holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, Kentucky, Houston, Florida, Ohio State, South Carolina, Stanford, and Florida State among others. In terms of unofficial visits taken, according to 247Sports he has been to Florida State twice, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami twice, and Auburn three times.

He ranks as the No. 5 player in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and ranks as the top player in his state and at his position.

The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound defensive back could play cornerback, nickel, or safety at the next level.

USC needs depth in the secondary. It needs quality in the secondary, given how much the 2023 secondary struggled to perform. The Trojans need all the reinforcements they can get, knowing that if they bring in more players, they will be coached in 2024 by Doug Belk and Taylor Mays, not Donte Williams and Alex Grinch. Improved coaching is something USC is banking on to make the Trojans a significantly improved team as they move into the Big Ten.

