USC football offers 2025 Auburn commit, a defensive lineman

The Trojans have offered Malik Autry, who is currently committed to the Auburn Tigers. USC is heavily pursuing a flip of Autry, a 2025 defensive lineman who has been committed to Auburn since February.

The six-foot-six, 280-pound Opelika High prospect had this to say about the Tigers:

“I’m still committed to Auburn right now, but I’m still keeping my recruitment pretty open for certain big schools I like,” Autry told On3’s Corey Bender. “Florida, Georgia and Alabama, those are my main three schools I still communicate with.”

Autry is the No. 353 overall player and No. 35 defensive lineman in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 16 player from Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder is currently Aubun’s only commit in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

You might have noticed that Auburn got blown out at home by New Mexico State this past weekend, a shocking 31-10 result which slowed down any momentum head coach Hugh Freeze might have been developing after a blowout victory at Arkansas. Auburn has to be asking itself if it is on the right track as a program, heading into the Iron Bowl battle with Nick Saban and Alabama this weekend. Will that loss to New Mexico State have a significant negative impact on recruiting and on recruits’ choices? That might be why USC won’t let go of this recruitment at this particular point in time. It certainly makes sense for the Trojans to accelerate their pursuit of this recruit.

