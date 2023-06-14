USC football now fully updated on emojis versus commitments: They all match

The USC football fan base has been glued to Lincoln Riley’s Twitter feed in the month of June. Riley has been tweeting out “Fight On!” emojis. Fans dive-bomb those tweets with GIF replies and elated responses, thrilled at the recruiting momentum USC is developing. Riley is truly beginning to recall the Pete Carroll era with his national recruiting successes, stacking numbers in a 2024 class which seems poised to be a top-10 group when it’s all said and done.

USC has a top-20 class right now, but with a big collection of official visits coming up this weekend, the Trojans are in a position to significantly improve their class ranking in a relatively short period of time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Following Lincoln Riley’s tweets is a central part of monitoring USC football recruiting these days.

Given this context, everyone at USC was counting the number of “Fight On!” emojis from Riley and measuring them against the number of formally announced commitments in recent weeks. On Thursday, June 8, the emojis exceeded the announced commitments by two. Then on Friday, June 9, linebacker Elijah Newby committed. That brought the gap down to only one emoji more than the number of announced commitments.

Wednesday morning, June 14, tight end Walter Matthews announced his commitment to the Trojans, so the emoji math is now even. The emoji tweets and the announced commitments are equal to each other.

USC fans can get ready for more emoji math in the coming days.

Ah, modern recruiting in the age of social media …

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire