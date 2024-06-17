USC football must block out the noise, focus on what it can control

The USC Trojans are being doubted. That might not feel great, but the Men of Troy can certainly use that reality to their advantage this college football season. USC football is facing a world of skeptics, but the only people in the room who matter are the players and coaches themselves. What other commentators or fans think is irrelevant. As long as those guys on the practice field and in the weight training facility can improve and grow, this USC season could be productive.

USC’s 2023 season was so miserable, and the soft nature of the Trojans’ style of play was so pronounced, that a lot of national and regional commentators have either given up on USC or view this program as impossible to pin down heading into 2024. Our view here at Trojans Wire is that Lincoln Riley has made substantial and important changes to his operation, both in the new defensive staff hires and in the changes to his overall approach. However, for a lot of people, those changes mean nothing until the results change on the field. That’s fair. Nevertheless, all this skepticism is real. It enters into recruiting and the transfer portal. It enters into the betting markets as well. LSU is viewed as nearly a touchdown favorite over USC in Week 1. That’s probably overvaluing LSU by at least a field goal if not four points, but the public’s skepticism of USC is why LSU is close to a touchdown favorite. USC players can look at this pervasive skepticism and doubt themselves as a result.

Or, they can grow stronger and more resolute in the face of these doubts. The Trojans need to use outside pessimism as fuel for their improvement and development. Block out the noise, focus on getting better. That’s the message for USC football right now.

