USC football makes the top 8 for target Daylan McCutcheon

The USC Trojans are in the mix for several elite wide receiver prospects across the country. Several of them reside in Texas, the home state of head coach Lincoln Riley. Four-star Texas prospect Daylan McCutcheon released a top eight on Saturday consisting of Ohio State, Florida State, USC, Stanford, Texas, Florida, Tennessee and SMU.

Four-star Lucas Lovejoy High School receiver Daylan McCutcheon is coming off a monster junior season. He broke out for 92 catches for 1,423 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Of McCutcheon’s top eight, Ohio State, Florida State, and his father’s alma mater USC are expected to receive the most consideration. He has lined up spring visits to five of his top eight schools, including Texas (March 22), Ohio State (March 31), USC (April 5), FSU (April 12) and Stanford (April 18).

“I hope to see how the coaches are with interacting with other players just to see how the players are trained throughout the practice and being able to be around them, ask questions and get to know more about Ohio State,” McCutcheon told Eleven Warriors of his upcoming visit.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Daylan McCutcheon is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 6’0 175 WR from Lucas, TX is ranked as a Top 95 Recruit in the ‘25 Class per On3 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/dTjShm1SH2 pic.twitter.com/2eCozOKmKr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 24, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire