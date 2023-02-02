Michael Jordan hilariously mocked Ray Lewis ahead of Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl for betting against Tom Brady

Reuters

A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway told Reuters he wanted to apologise for fighting in Ukraine and was speaking out to bring the perpetrators of crimes to justice. Andrei Medvedev, who crossed the Russian-Norwegian border on Jan. 13, said he witnessed the killing and mistreatment by Wagner of Russian convicts taken to Ukraine to fight for the group. "Many consider me to be a scoundrel, a criminal, a murderer," Medvedev, 26, said in an interview.