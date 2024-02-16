USC football loses to Iowa State as lineman prospect Will Tompkins commits to Cyclones

Three-star lineman Will Tompkins committed to hometown team Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell over USC.

Will Tompkins is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive lineman who is ranked the No. 7 player in the state of Iowa, the No. 48 offensive tackle in the country, and a top-600 player nationwide by 247Sports. 247Sports index

Tompkins chose the Cyclones over offers from Northwestern, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and the USC Trojans.

While the 2024 season is still the better part of seven months away from kicking off, USC has a problem at offensive line with depth. Adding offensive line help is a must for USC, and the failure to do so was part of the reason why the Trojans struggled last season. USC could not replace the losses of Andrew Vorhees, Brett Neilon, and Bobby Haskins from the 2022 offensive line. USC’s portal replacements in 2023 did not generally work out well. The Trojans need to beef up their line primarily with recruiting, less from the portal, though they obviously need help any way they can get it.

