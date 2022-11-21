USC football and Lincoln Riley refuted the very skeptical preseason media polls

Beating the UCLA Bruins is a very sweet feeling for any USC fan. What adds to the sweetness of the win over the Bruins is the berth the Trojans have gained in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game, set for Friday, Dec. 2 in Las Vegas.

USC will play in the Pac-12 title game for the first time since 2017 and just the second time overall.

Playing in the Pac-12 Championship Game was a central preseason goal for this team. It means USC will be playing for either the Rose Bowl or the College Football Playoff. This is the expected USC standard. Team goals can be achieved.

However, there’s another dimension to this moment for USC which makes the Pac-12 title game extra special. We’ll give you the answer below, but not until after we rank the Pac-12 teams heading into the final full weekend of the regular season. Read the rankings, then keep scrolling down:

12 -- COLORADO

How did Cal lose to this team?

11 -- STANFORD

How did Stanford beat Notre Dame?

10 -- CAL

Cal beat Stanford, so the Bears have to be ahead of the Cardinal even though they lost to Colorado.

9 -- ARIZONA STATE

How did ASU beat Washington?

Reminder: The Huskies have not won in Tempe since 2001.

8 -- ARIZONA

The best of the non-bowl Pac-12 teams. The season will be a failure if the Wildcats can’t beat Arizona State.

7 -- WASHINGTON STATE

The Cougars are the seventh-best team in the Pac-12, and they have been playing great football the past three weeks. Games in September and October were the ones that got away. Imagine if WSU had been able to capitalize. The blown 12-point lead against Oregon seemed to stick with this team in a bad way. The season is likely very different if the Cougars hold on against Bo Nix.

6 -- OREGON STATE

The Beavers will give Oregon a tough game. The Ducks don’t have an easy path to Vegas. It’s a clear path, but not an easy one.

5 -- UCLA

The Bruins beat Washington, but they lost to Arizona before losing to USC. They face-planted at the end of the year. They’re out of the Pac-12 title game while Washington still has a chance. Washington has to be ranked higher.

4 -- WASHINGTON

The Huskies can still get to Las Vegas.

3 -- UTAH

Cam Rising just didn’t play well in big road games this year: at Florida, at UCLA, at Oregon. That’s the season in a nutshell.

2 -- OREGON

The Ducks’ defense answered the bell against Utah. Obvious but necessary point: Michael Penix is a lot better than Cam Rising, at least in 2022.

1 -- USC

The Trojans secured a spot in the Pac-12 title game before anyone else did. That makes them number one, and of course, by being in the title game, it means their season-ending Pac-12 ranking can’t be any lower than No. 2.

With that in mind, here’s why USC’s Pac-12 title game berth is special:

PRESEASON PAC-12 MEDIA POLL

PRESEASON COACHES POLL

PRESEASON AP POLL

ALL 3 MAJOR PRESEASON POLLS

In the Pac-12, among national coaches, and among national media, USC was picked third in the preseason. In other words, the Trojans were picked to fall short of the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams sent a loud message — not with any words, but with an 8-1 Pac-12 record.

Click, clack.

