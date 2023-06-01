USC football learns when Pac-12 opener vs Stanford will be played

The USC Trojans have known for months that their last Pac-12 football season would have a conference opener against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, Sept. 9. That is old news.

What’s new is that the Trojans now know when the game will start, and which network will broadcast the game.

USC will play Stanford on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time on Fox Sports. Fans might not like the late-night kickoff, but if there is a time for a late game, it’s early in the season, when temperatures are generally going to be a lot higher and a night game provides relief from a punishing late-summer sun. When you realize that USC’s August 26 opener against San Jose State is a 5 p.m. local time kickoff in Los Angeles, and that the Sept. 2 Nevada game is a 3:30 p.m. contest, playing a late-night game on Sept. 9 might actually come across as a relief to a lot of USC fans who could get broiled in those first two games of the season.

USC fans will want October and November games to be daytime kickoffs, but a late-night game in early September offers some relief from the heat.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire