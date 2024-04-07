USC football lands Daune Morris, an Oakland 3-star running back

Oakland football's Daune Morris has committed to Southern Cal, according to a retweet he had on the X platform Sunday.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back dropped his top-10 schools on Friday, which included SEC teams Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Missouri, along with Colorado, Southern Cal and Louisville.

He took an unofficial visit to USC over the weekend, when he made his decision. He had visited Ole Miss earlier in the week and Tennessee in late March.

Morris is a listed by the 247Sports Composite as a three-star prospect, the No. 27 athlete nationally and No. 16 recruit in Tennessee for the 2025 class.

Morris had a breakout junior season at Oakland after transferring from Chattanooga. The Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football finalist rushed for 2,012 yards, added 568 receiving yards and scored 36 total touchdowns in leading the Patriots to the Class 6A BlueCross Bowl for the fourth consecutive season.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: USC football lands commitment from Daune Morris