USC football lands 4-star Jide Abasiri

Jide Abasiri committed to USC on Thursday morning. The Minnesota defensive lineman gives the Trojans some legitimate size in the trenches.

That Abasari comes from Big Ten country ahead of the move by USC to the Big Ten next year seems fitting. Abasari, a class of 2024 athlete, is a four-star recruit according to On3. He plays for Prio Lake (Savage, Minnesota).

At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, he likely projects as an interior defensive lineman. He moves fluidly off the line, with a rare combination of power and speed.

His frame is already solid with the ability to add on quality size. He also held offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Missouri and Washington among others.

Abasari committed on Wednesday morning via a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter:

According to On3, USC now has the No. 18 recruiting class in the nation after the addition of Abasiri and they rank fifth within the Big Ten.

