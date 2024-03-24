USC football just got two top 2025 recruits and flipped a Georgia 5-star commit

The USC Trojans had a superb Sunday, landing a pair of high-level 2025 football recruits in moves that don’t just help their program but also hamper the class of major contenders.

USC secured the commitment of four-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson and flipped the commitment of five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry, winning him from Georgia’s program. Terry told 247Sports the decision was a “no-brainer.”

“No. 1 business school in the country, I want to study business entrepreneurship. Coach Henny (Eric Henderson) is good with developing players and I want to be a part of this journey with him,” Terry said to the outlet. “I trust his coaching and the way he plans on utilizing me!”

Pulling the commitment from the Bulldogs was a massive deal, considering Terry attends Manchester High School in Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman told 247Sports he wants to “expand his life” after hailing from a small town.

Terry is ranked the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 8 overall player in the class of 2025. According to MaxPreps, he had 78 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 13.0 sacks as a junior.

USC further expanded its front seven by also landing Gibson, an edge rusher that 247Sports thinks is also among the best 20 players in the class of 2025 (though its composite has him at No. 76, still a four-star player). Listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Gibson had 38 offers, according to the recruiting outlet.

Gibson previously told On3 that his top four were Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Oregon, and the coaching and culture stood out among them.

With that said, while it was a direct coup of Georgia like Terry, USC snuck a second homegrown player out of the Bulldogs’ lap. Gibson attends Warner Robins in Georgia, where he was named an honorable mention on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s all-state team last year.

Gibson and Terry give the Trojans their second and third commits in the class of 2025. Though the number isn’t particularly high, the quality is elite, with those two highly ranked players joining five-star quarterback Julian Lewis in the class.

