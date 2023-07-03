USC football’s June recruiting class, by the numbers

USC’s month of June in 2023 was special. It could be remembered as a very significant month in program history, though only time will tell.

We wrote one week ago that “USC was an eyelash behind Penn State for No. 6 in the country. USC will easily pass Penn State once those two additional commitments are announced. The Trojans would then be neck-and-neck with Notre Dame in a fight for the No. 5 spot in the 2024 recruiting rankings. Florida is at No. 4. Michigan is at No. 3. Ohio State is second, and Georgia is first.”

In this past week, USC has moved up to No. 5 in the country, passing Penn State and Notre Dame. The Trojans’ achievements on the recruiting trail, particularly from Donte Williams in the secondary, have caught national attention and have made it impossible for other national programs to ignore the Trojans.

Let’s dig into the June 2023 numbers, with stats provided by the always-excellent USC football reporter and recruiting analyst, Chris Trevino of 247Sports:

USC JUMPS 51 SPOTS IN 2024 CLASS RANKINGS

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Braylon Conley has Committed to USC! The 6’0 178 S from Humble, TX chose the Trojans over Arkansas, Utah, & Texas “Like they say, this is the place to be. We’re about to do big things and shock the world.”https://t.co/nosVJydd09 pic.twitter.com/HFornf2Jqo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2023

29 OFFICIAL VISITS

15 EMOJIS

✌️… — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) June 28, 2023

13 COMMITMENTS

10 FOUR-STAR PLAYERS

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Marcelles Williams tells me he has Committed to USC! The 6’0 178 CB from Bellflower, CA chose the Trojans over Oklahoma & UCLA “USC is back, get ready.”https://t.co/wHpPXF6XN8 pic.twitter.com/56ACS4xbFQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 18, 2023

8 OUT-OF-STATE COMMITS

6 TOP-100 RECRUITS

#USC lands the commitment of Clearwater (Fla.) four star offensive lineman Jason Zandamela. https://t.co/7FxroeYEA6 — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) June 20, 2023

5 DEFENSIVE BACKS

#USC and Lincoln Riley land a 14th commitment for the 2024 cycle, and #EmojiMath indicates a 15th Trojan is on the way. https://t.co/cGS4Nte6f4 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) June 27, 2023

4 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

KABOOOOM!#USC goes ✌️ for ✌️ and lands the 6-foot-4, 290-pound four-star Composite Arlington (Tex.) OL Makai Saina. STORY: https://t.co/uUKZC5TX9s — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) June 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire