USC football’s June recruiting class, by the numbers

Matt Zemek
·2 min read

USC’s month of June in 2023 was special. It could be remembered as a very significant month in program history, though only time will tell.

We wrote one week ago that “USC was an eyelash behind Penn State for No. 6 in the country. USC will easily pass Penn State once those two additional commitments are announced. The Trojans would then be neck-and-neck with Notre Dame in a fight for the No. 5 spot in the 2024 recruiting rankings. Florida is at No. 4. Michigan is at No. 3. Ohio State is second, and Georgia is first.”

In this past week, USC has moved up to No. 5 in the country, passing Penn State and Notre Dame. The Trojans’ achievements on the recruiting trail, particularly from Donte Williams in the secondary, have caught national attention and have made it impossible for other national programs to ignore the Trojans.

Let’s dig into the June 2023 numbers, with stats provided by the always-excellent USC football reporter and recruiting analyst, Chris Trevino of 247Sports:

USC JUMPS 51 SPOTS IN 2024 CLASS RANKINGS

29 OFFICIAL VISITS

15 EMOJIS

13 COMMITMENTS

10 FOUR-STAR PLAYERS

8 OUT-OF-STATE COMMITS

6 TOP-100 RECRUITS

5 DEFENSIVE BACKS

4 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

