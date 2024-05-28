USC football’s greatest Pac-12 hits: Washington State

The end of the Pac-12 is making us nostalgic. Let’s taste some misty, watercolor memories of the way we were at USC. When we think of the Trojans’ best moments, we obviouly start with the Rose Bowl wins and the national championships, followed by the conquests of Notre Dame and UCLA. Yet, there’s a whole conference USC competed against, not just the rivals or the New Year’s Day bowl opponents. In remembrance of the dying Pac-12, let’s look at USC football’s greatest wins against each Pac-12 school. We start with Washington State.

The three wins which stand out the most for USC are 1929, 1932, and 2003.

You probably can recall 2003. Bill Doba had a 10-win team that year. Pete Carroll’s Trojans hammered those Cougars on the road to a national championship.

Let’s not forget 1929 — when Washington State was 10-2 — or 1932, when Wazzu lost only once. WSU had great teams in the late 1920s and early 1930s. In those two years, 1929 and 1932, USC beat the Cougars each time.

We wrote about the 1932 USC team, an unbeaten national champion:

“The 1932 team is special because it was the first unbeaten USC team coached by both Howard Jones and assistant coach (defensive coordinator) Sam Barry. Jones and Barry were great teammates on the football staff, but beyond that, they are the two most important figures in the entire history of USC athletics. Jones built the football program. Barry built the basketball and baseball programs. Both men reached the summit in their respective fields of expertise. Jones won national championships with Barry’s help. Barry won the College World Series championship and reached the NCAA Final Four. Both men are legends — Jones in football, Barry in basketball and baseball.”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire