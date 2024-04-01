USC football gets commitment from 2024 Texas running back

Riley Wormley is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound running back from Southlake Carroll High School in Texas. He committed to USC football over the weekend. He held scholarship offers from over 20 schools, including Texas, Purdue, Oregon, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Baylor, SMU, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Ole Miss, and TCU. It was at TCU where Wormley had established a relationship with Anthony Jones. Jones was hired by Lincoln Riley as USC’s new running back coach when Kiel McDonald left for the Los Angeles Chargers job.

“Me and him are pretty close,” Wormley shared with 247Sports. “He was a real good mentor and someone I knew. I’ve been going to TCU camps for a long time and I’ve learned from him there. Going out to California and seeing what they had to offer, it was just something I couldn’t pass up on.”

Among the recent commitments to the Trojans’ 2025 recruiting class, Wormley is the seventh player overall and only the second player committed to the offensive side of the ball. Wormley joins quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, who committed in August of 2023. Lewis made an unofficial visit to USC this weekend.

