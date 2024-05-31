USC football gets another very late start time in 2024 Big Ten season

To the disappointment of Trojan fans everywhere, USC recently announced that more of its upcoming football games will kick off at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time, a significant inconvenience for fans on the East Coast. This news dashes hopes that USC’s days of late-night games were over. The team’s 2024 home opener against the Utah State Aggies is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. local time, which translates to 11:00 p.m. for viewers in the East. This comes after the news earlier in May that USC will face Rutgers in an 11 Eastern, 8 Pacific Friday night game on Oct. 25.

The 2024 USC season will commence with a game against LSU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, slated for a 7:30 p.m. Eastern kickoff on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend. Following that matchup, the Trojans pivot to the late-night kickoff against Utah State in Week 2. Then they will face the defending national champion, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and 12:30 Pacific in the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Sept. 21.

Until USC reasserts itself as a perennial powerhouse in college football, fans should brace themselves for late-night games that fill valuable television slots for networks that invested millions of dollars in the realignment of the sport.

The #B1G Conference Announces Early Season Kickoffs https://t.co/CNOWPj3Udc — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) May 30, 2024

