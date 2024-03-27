USC football, with fresh momentum, hopes to make a splash in spring transfer portal window

The USC football program has fresh momentum after landing five defensive prospects on Sunday, March 24. The quality of defensive line coach Eric Henderson and secondary coach Doug Belk has been made apparent with their body of work this past weekend. The two combined to bring in a recruiting gold rush which has instantly and dramatically boosted USC’s class rankings for 2025 and 2026.

Eric Henderson in particular is driving the bus right now. He brought Aaron Donald to USC for a visit. Donald offered a short testimonial about Henderson’s ability to coach and develop players. Defensive line recruits are going to see that and make USC a destination. It’s a huge recruiting tool for the Trojans.

All of this occurs before the spring transfer portal window opens on April 16. USC, which landed Bear Alexander in the 2023 spring portal window, has a chance to land a high-impact defensive lineman for 2024, someone Eric Henderson can take to the next level. USC really needs a defensive lineman for this season. If the Trojans can get one of the best portal players at that position, their odds of succeeding this year will grow considerably. USC has definitely improved its situation. The spring portal window is the next test for Eric Henderson and this new coaching staff.

