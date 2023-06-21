USC football fans can’t wait to join the Big Ten — the past weekend proved it

The USC Trojans’ eventual entry into the Big Ten Conference is already creating quite a stir among the school’s fan base.

Pictures emerged from the past USC recruiting weekend in which 2024 recruits — who will never play a down in the Pac-12 if they do play for the Trojans — wore the Big Ten logo on their uniforms. The logo was sewn into their USC threads for the photo-ops they were part of.

USC fans couldn’t get enough of the new visuals, which point to a new era for the program.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

USC fans are ready to put the Pac-12 and the Pac-12 Network in the rearview mirror. There is a 2023 season to tend to before the Trojans move to the Big Ten, but that impending move is already creating a lot of excitement. We talked about this and much more on our latest show with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football.

‘

More 12-Pack Podcast!

College 12-Pack podcast looks at 10 best college football games of 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire