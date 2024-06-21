USC football fans hope Julian Lewis will stand firm, unlike other recruits

USC football fans are already miserable. They should be, given what has recently happened inside the program. They hope Julian Lewis won’t add to their misery. Lewis remains committed to USC, but you will excuse Trojan fans for thinking that verbal commitments don’t mean much. USC has been battered by a series of decommitments and transfer portal departures which occurred just a few months after players outwardly expressed they wanted to play for USC.

College Sports Wire discussed the recent hard hits the Trojans have absorbed in the recruiting world:

“Beginning on Tuesday, the Trojans lost a commitment from Georgia native Isaiah Gibson, who is considered as a highly-rated four-star prospect out of Warner Robins High School. Gibson, who is also the nation’s No. 2 overall edge rusher for the 2025 class, had previously been committed to USC since March of 2024.

“Then on Wednesday, a second defensive line prospect decommitted from the Trojans in Justus Terry, who is also from the state of Georgia where he plays at Manchester High School. A five-star defensive lineman and Top 10 overall prospect in the class, Terry had previously been committed to USC since March of 2024, where he flipped his commitment from Georgia.”

If Julian Lewis leaves in addition to those two hits with Gibson and Terry, USC football fans will be plunged into even deeper depths of frustration. It can’t get worse? Oh, it could. Hopefully, though, it won’t.

