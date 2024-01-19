USC football’s defensive coaching staff makeover is important for one big reason

The USC football coaching staff has been dramatically remade by Lincoln Riley. This past week, Eric Henderson joined as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, with Shaun Nua being reslotted to coaching defensive ends and edge rushers. You can see very clearly that Riley has been patient in remaking the defensive staff. That is noticeable, and it’s noticeable for a reason: Riley wanted to get the best staffers, and he didn’t care if it took longer to do it.

There’s a deeper point here: Riley was willing to trade time for quality. If he had to take several extra weeks to field the best staff, fine — he was willing to do that. USC’s coaching staff makeover in December and into mid-January sacrificed a measure of recruiting and transfer portal success, but now that the elite staff is in place, the Trojans are in position to make a big run at prospects in the transfer portal in the spring window.

When does that window begin, you might be wondering? April 16, three months away. This is when USC really needs to pounce.

We talked more about this at The Voice of College Football:

