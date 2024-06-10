New USC football commit talks about his journey to Troy

USC picked up a new commit on Sunday. Hayden Lowe chose the Trojans over UCLA, Washington, and Texas, giving the USC football program a boost. D’Anton Lynn has a new edge rusher he can deploy in 2025.

247Sports has more on Lowe’s thought process in the course of this recruitment:

“I saw a lot of grit,” said Lowe. “The whole atmosphere changed up there. They don’t really want to go into the portal anymore. I went to their practices in the spring, and everything surrounding the team changed. They have a whole new defensive staff and brought in the new defensive coordinator from UCLA.”

Lowe later added:

“They see me as a true end,” said Lowe. “I can go inside and play one tech, three-tech, but they want me starting at the five-technique. “I’m 256-pounds right now, and that’s about where I want to play this season. I’ll wait until I get to college before I put on more weight. I don’t want to injure myself getting big. I’d rather mature and add the weight then.”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire