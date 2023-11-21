USC football’s collapse severely lowers the odds of a Lincoln Riley move to the NFL

It has been a talking point for much of 2023: Would Lincoln Riley bolt for an NFL job and bring Caleb Williams with him in a two-for-one deal? It’s a great sports talk radio topic, also the kind of topic which is great to kick around with your buddies at a sports bar or pub.

It also isn’t particularly realistic.

Lincoln Riley loves the anonymity of being in Los Angeles. He can hide in the city in ways he never could hide in Norman, Oklahoma, where Sooner football is the big ticket, the big show, the big attraction, and everyone knows who the OU football coach is.

If Riley went to the NFL, that level of relative obscurity would decrease, and it would be harder for him to blend into a large city.

All of that aside, Riley’s odds of moving to the NFL have plummeted in light of USC football’s disastrous 7-5 season. Riley has to repair USC and restore what has been lost this season before any NFL team or executive would touch him. Riley faces a crisis in his still-young coaching career. USC fans do not have to worry about the NFL, at least not for 2024.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire