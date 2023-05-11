USC football brings distinct SEC flavor into 2023

During the first few months of the 2020 pandemic, when we had no idea if there would be any college football played in the autumn of that same year, we created a series, “USC and the SEC,” in which we looked back at various intersections between the Trojans and the Southeastern Conference on the gridiron.

We recalled the 1978 USC win over Alabama, for instance:

“There was a fascinating symmetry between the 1977 and 1978 Alabama-USC games,” we noted. “In 1977, Alabama snapped a 15-game USC winning streak. In 1978, USC broke Alabama’s 13-game winning binge. In both instances, one team was ranked No. 7, the other team No. 1. In both instances, the No. 7 team beat the No. 1 team. In both instances, the road team won. In both instances, the winner of the game entered the bowl season ranked No. 3, then won its bowl game, and finished No. 2 in the final Associated Press writers’ poll.”

As USC enters the 2023 college football season, there is a noticeable SEC flavor in Los Angeles. Lincoln Riley knows he has needed higher-quality players to compete for the biggest prizes in the sport. Let’s consider the ways in which USC has “SEC-ified” itself:

BEAR ALEXANDER

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Bear Alexander (99) tackles TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the third quarter of the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

USC went to Georgia to get a big — and large — transfer portal addition. Kirby Smart wanted Bear Alexander to be a core part of his 2023 defense, but now the Bear plays for the Trojans.

TRE'QUON FEGANS

BREAKING: Former Alabama CB Tre’Quon Fegans tells me he has Committed to USC! The No. 9 player available in the Portal Rankings (No. 2 CB) will have 4 years of eligibility remaining. The Trojans continue to add talent on the defensive side of the ball 👀✌️… pic.twitter.com/oWEYVIItS9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 7, 2023

Getting a Nick Saban transfer with four years of eligibility remaining is quite a pickoff for Lincoln Riley, who hopes Fegans will pick off a lot of passes in 2023 and beyond.

ANTHONY LUCAS

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (8) and Sam Houston State Bearkats offensive lineman Moses Johnson (73) in action during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Riley pounced on the instability of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure at Texas A&M to bring Anthony Lucas onto the USC defensive line. This was one of the bigger acquisitions USC made in the offseason.

DAVE EMERICK

Dave Emerick, who has long worked closely with Mike Leach, is now coming to work with Lincoln Riley at USC. He’ll be GM/senior associate AD for football. https://t.co/fJyxKuEbh8 — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) June 25, 2022

This isn’t a player, but an administrator. Lincoln Riley wanted to tap into his Mike Leach coaching roots to get someone who understood key components of football operations. USC went to Mississippi State and developed its staffing contingent.

JOSH HENSON

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Offensive coordinator Josh Henson talks to his players during the game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Henson was on Jimbo Fisher’s staff at Texas A&M in the SEC. Lincoln Riley wanted him, and he got him. Henson’s recruiting and player development have definitely made the grade thus far in L.A.

ROMELLO HEIGHT

Sep 4, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) avoids Auburn Tigers edge Romello Height (37) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Height was injured last season, so USC wasn’t able to see what he could do, but the Auburn transfer could be an important depth piece in 2023 if healthy.

MARSHAWN LLOYD

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

USC’s running back room got deeper when the Trojans landed the South Carolina transfer.

SHANE LEE

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Shane Lee (53) sacks Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Lee had a cast on his hand for a good portion of the 2022 season. Imagine having Lee healthy, without that cast, for the whole 2023 season. USC could really add value if some of its SEC transfers can gain full health and maintain it.

MICHAEL TARQUIN

Tarquin, from Florida, gave USC’s offensive line a crucial addition. Had Ethan White been able to play (his health prevented him from doing so), USC would have had two ex-Gators on its 2023 roster, not just one.

