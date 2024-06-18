USC football and basketball will be back on ESPN 710 AM Radio in L.A.

From USC athletics comes an announcement that Trojan football and basketball will return to ESPN Radio 710 AM in Los Angeles for the coming season of Big Ten action.

It’s welcome news for USC to have a high-profile outlet for its revenue-generating sports. This is obviously a milestone year for USC sports, given that the Trojans are entering the Big Ten. Media exposure, revenue, and visibility are precisely why the Trojans left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. All that increased prominence translates into dollars, and it also means USC fans don’t have to fight a losing battle against Pac-12 Network anymore. The increased visibility on the television side is being accompanied by more visibility and access on the radio side. It’s important for Angelenos and all USC fans to get the best, most prominent media outlets available. They have them in 2024 as the Trojans enter the Big Ten. This is how it should be at USC.

