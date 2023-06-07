USC football adds a trio of 4-star recruits to class of 2024

Everything is coming up Trojans lately in the recruiting game, whether it’s basketball or football.

This past weekend USC added Clearwater (Fla.) three-star safety Jarvis Boatwright Jr., and since then, they’ve gotten commitments from three more recruits in the class of 2024, all with four-star ratings.

Here’s who they are, how they announced for the Trojans and where they are coming from at the high school level.

Junipero Serra (Calif.) CB Dakoda Fields

Fields (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) is the 10th-best cornerback in this class going by the composite rankings. He also ranks No. 10 overall in California and No. 78 nationally. Fields had offers from 25 other schools, including Miami, Oregon, Alabama and Georgia.

Washington (Ga.) EDGE Kameryn Fountain

100000000% committed let’s go Trojan s ✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/dy8XWJSKmb — lilglobalkam (@Kameryn76867144) June 5, 2023

Fountain (6-foot-5, 237 pounds) is also in the top 10 at his position, coming in at No. 7 at edge in the composite rankings. He ranks 11th in the state of Georgia and No. 78 nationally. 28 other programs made offers, including contenders at Georgia and Tennessee.

Central Catholic (Calif.) OT Manasse Itete

Itete (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) is ranked No. 12 among offensive tackles by 247Sports, as well as No. 14 overall in California and No. 143 nationally. He also had offers from 18 other schools, including Oregon, Cal, Utah and Washington State.

All together, these new additions have boosted USC’s national ranking up to No. 21.

