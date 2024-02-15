USC football added to its recruiting haul last week, but so did Oregon

USC had a good week in recruiting last week. Jaydn Walker and Ratumana Bulabalavu beefed up the Trojans’ defense and gave the program more depth on that side of the ball. However, while USC was augmenting its roster, Oregon was doing the same. Oregon football got another standout when Matthew Johnson committed a few days ago.

A four-star edge rusher from De La Salle (Concord, California), Johnson is coming off a recent visit to Oregon. On3 ranks him as the No. 254 player in the nation in the 2025 class. He is ranked as the No. 23 player in California.

He chose the Ducks over offers that included USC, Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

“Oregon is a special place. I wanna surround myself with winners,” Johnson told Hayes Fawcett of On3. Oregon has established itself as a destination spot for recruits and transfer portal prospects. What Oregon has not established is that it is a conference championship-level program, given that the Ducks haven’t won a conference title in a full-length college football season since 2019.

