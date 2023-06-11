USC football 2025 schedule, with all 12 opponents confirmed

The 2024 USC football schedule has plenty of big games. The Trojans host both Michigan and Wisconsin at the Los Angeles Coliseum. USC also hosts Notre Dame on Thanksgiving weekend. USC plays LSU in Week 1 in Las Vegas in a massive nonconference showdown. That will be the highlight of Labor Day weekend next year. There is so much to look forward to on the 2024 slate, and we’re all going to relish those huge games one year from now. However, there is also a 2025 schedule to consider. That schedule is also set, at least in terms of the 12 opponents USC will play.

The times and dates have not yet been announced for most of these games, but all 12 USC foes are locked in for the 2025 college football season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is USC’s complete 2025 football schedule:

OLE MISS: AUGUST 30

Lane Kiffin comes back to the Los Angeles Coliseum. Holy smokes, this will be quite a scene. We know this game will be on August 30, one of three 2025 games in which we already know the date of the contest. The other nine games (the Big Ten games) won’t be given a date for several more months at the very least.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN: SEPTEMBER 6

Clay Helton returns to the Los Angeles Coliseum. Who thought this was ever going to happen? Kiffin and Helton both returning to USC in consecutive weeks is simply mind-blowing.

NOTRE DAME: OCTOBER 18

USC makes the odd-year road trip to South Bend in mid-October. Ole Miss, Georgia Southern, and Notre Dame are the three games with a date which is fully locked in. Now, let’s go to the nine Big Ten games whose dates will not be announced for several more months:

Advertisement

MINNESOTA

Jan 1, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck (sunglasses) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans will visit the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis. Maybe Jordan Addison and Mekhi Blackmon of the Vikings will be able to attend. We shall see.

RUTGERS

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano answers questions from reporters during the Rutgers football pro day in Piscataway on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Football Rutgers Football Pro Day

Pete Carroll memorably recruited Dwayne Jarrett and Brian Cushing from the state of New Jersey. A trip to Rutgers gives USC a chance to increase its recruiting footprint in the Garden State.

Get more Rutgers news, analysis, and opinions on Rutgers Wire

WISCONSIN

USC in Camp Randall Stadium will be a real treat for college football fans.

Get more Wisconsin news, analysis, and opinions on Badgers Wire

OHIO STATE

USC goes to the Horseshoe in Columbus for the first time since the 2009 Matt Barkley game. Big Noon Saturday on Fox, here we come!

Advertisement

Get more Ohio State news, analysis, and opinions on Buckeyes Wire

INDIANA

USC beat Indiana in the 1968 Rose Bowl to win John McKay’s second national championship at Heritage Hall. The Hoosiers return to Los Angeles in 2025.

MICHIGAN STATE

USC needs to avenge the 1988 Rose Bowl.

Get more Michigan State news, analysis, and opinions on Spartans Wire

NEBRASKA

Lots of Nebraska fans will come to the Coliseum. Unlike a lot of Pac-12 games in which opposing teams don’t bring a lot of fans, these Big Ten games against high-profile schools will have capacity crowds because the road fans will travel very well.

Get more Nebraska news, analysis, and opinions on Cornhuskers Wire

Advertisement

PENN STATE

James Franklin comes to the Coliseum, but not as USC’s head coach. The 2021 coaching search went in a different direction, as you might have noticed.

Get more Penn State news, analysis, and opinions on Nittany Lions Wire

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Damon Johnson (59) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. USC defeated UCLA 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing says Big Ten football quite like USC and UCLA…

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire